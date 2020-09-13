Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CZNC stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,751 shares of company stock valued at $129,986. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

