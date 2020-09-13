Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) Insider Acquires A$943,205.28 in Stock

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) insider Robert Friedland bought 3,252,432 shares of Clean TeQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$943,205.28 ($673,718.06).

Robert Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean TeQ alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Friedland acquired 2,765,020 shares of Clean TeQ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$605,539.38 ($432,528.13).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Friedland acquired 1,604,365 shares of Clean TeQ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$534,253.55 ($381,609.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.