CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 815.6% in August

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 815.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

CLPS opened at $3.04 on Friday. CLPS has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

