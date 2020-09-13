CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CME. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

