Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,071 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,126,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 57.6% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

