Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,916 shares of company stock worth $795,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

