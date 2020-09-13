Colliers Secur. Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

AMBA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

