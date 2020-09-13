Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCC. Barclays increased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,028.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,663.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total transaction of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

