Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $211,988.80 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $211,988.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,698.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

