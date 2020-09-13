Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

CONN opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 63.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

