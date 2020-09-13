Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.43% of Consolidated Edison worth $103,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,654. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

