Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTTAF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $113.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

