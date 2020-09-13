Contrasting InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -233.19% -46.49% -21.98% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InPlay Oil and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 26.83%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.18 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

