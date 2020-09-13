Contrasting Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 2.89 $24.85 million $1.14 13.14 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 2.69 $499.17 million $4.84 7.10

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.02% 6.64% 0.73% Western Alliance Bancorporation 32.82% 14.37% 1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 3 5 0 2.63

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Silvergate Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

