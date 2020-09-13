Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.20.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

