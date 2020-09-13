Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GCTAF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

