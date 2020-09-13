CRH’s (CRH) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 414.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 331.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 56.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

