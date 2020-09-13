Critical Survey: TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) versus Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrovaGene and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TrovaGene presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Poseida Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 262.06 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -2.13 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.38

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats TrovaGene on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

