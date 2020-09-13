CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s (COIHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Main First Bank upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

COIHY opened at $38.92 on Thursday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.