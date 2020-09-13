CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 242.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

CCI opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

