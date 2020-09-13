CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $109,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

