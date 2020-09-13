Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $462.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.04732089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

