CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $106,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

