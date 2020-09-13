DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CFG stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

