DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $26,440.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004769 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

