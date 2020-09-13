DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,440.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $26,440.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

