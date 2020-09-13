Dero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,239.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.35 million and $277,239.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,009,494 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

