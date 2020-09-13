Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 83,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

