Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP opened at $7.68 on Friday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $543.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.