Deutsche Bank Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.

WYNN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

