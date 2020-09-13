Deutsche Bank Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $80.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

