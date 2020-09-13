Deutsche Bank Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

