Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

