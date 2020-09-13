DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

DXCM traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.46. 602,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.10 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $687,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,336 shares of company stock worth $22,256,336 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

