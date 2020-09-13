Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

