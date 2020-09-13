Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,284.50 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,401.50 ($44.45). The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,637.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,697.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,952.50 ($38.58).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

