DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,756 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $79,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. 1,532,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,121. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

