Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,745. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

