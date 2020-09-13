Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:DUC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.