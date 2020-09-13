Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,337.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,087.87. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,558.62 ($20.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.