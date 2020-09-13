Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.50% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. 547,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,963. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

