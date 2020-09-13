Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Plans to Raise $175 Million in September 17th IPO

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) plans to raise $175 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,300,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a market-cap of $707.8 million.

JPMorgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are building a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. We are utilizing our proprietary FORCE platform to overcome the current limitations of muscle tissue delivery and advance modern oligonucleotide therapeutics for muscle diseases. Using our FORCE platform, we are assembling a broad portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including our lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1, or DM1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, or FSHD. In addition, we plan to expand our portfolio through development efforts focused on rare skeletal muscle diseases, as well as cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases, including some with larger patient populations. Our programs are currently all in the preclinical stage. We expect to submit investigational new drug, or IND, applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for product candidates in each of our DM1, DMD and FSHD programs between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2022. “.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 37 employees. The company is located at 830 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451, US and can be reached via phone at (781) 786-8230 or on the web at https://www.dyne-tx.com.

