E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

E. W. Scripps has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

