eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 7,224,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

