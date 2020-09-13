Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 195.69% from the company’s previous close.

TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.82.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

