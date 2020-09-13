Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Ecolab stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

