Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.69. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$81.99 and a 12 month high of C$117.14.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

