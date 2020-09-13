eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $409.92 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

