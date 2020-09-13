EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Copa (NASDAQ:CPA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -10.25% 8.34% 3.61% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 3 10 0 2.77 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $90.73, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. EHang has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than EHang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.71 billion 0.88 $247.00 million $7.92 7.10 EHang $17.50 million 27.64 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -7.41

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copa beats EHang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

