Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.